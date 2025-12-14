A Car Expert Talked About The Big Deals Toyota Is Offering On Vehicles

Are you looking to buy a new car?

If so, you’re gonna want to listen to what this guy has to say!

He’s a car-buying expert named Tomislav and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about all the good deals they can get on Toyota vehicles.

Tomislav told viewers that they should be able to get a great deal on a Toyota if their area has a surplus of that make’s vehicles.

The TikTokker said that he recently got $3,200 off of a Corolla LE and he advised viewers that they could try to get 15% off that model.

Tomislav continued by saying that he’s been able to get $6,000 off of some Toyota Prius models.

Where the Camry is concerned, the TikTokker said that car buyers can usually get $4,000 to $6,000 off MSRP. He advised people to try to buy cars in the Midwest as opposed to places like California because they’ll be able to find better deals.

Tomislav then said that Toyota trucks are where folks will be able to find the best deals right now.

He said that Toyota Tundras and Tacomas can be bought for 10% to 15% off.

Tomislav added that there might be some tougher models to try to get at a cheaper rate, including Highlanders, Grand Highlanders, 4Runners, and Landcruisers.

The TikTokker also said that Toyota Sequoias might be hard to come by.

Tomislav gave potential car buyers one last handy piece of advice and said that they should try to get 10% to 15% off of Crown Signias if they can.

Good luck out there!

It might be time to run out and get yourself a Toyota!

