A Car Owner Said That People Should Check Out Costco Car Insurance

Did you know that Costco offers car insurance?

I sure didn’t!

But, as they say, you learn something new every day.

And a TikTokker named Vivi took to the social media platform and encouraged viewers to look into it.

Vivi told viewers she used to have insurance through Direct Auto but she switched to Costco after seeing a TikTok video.

She said, “I have three vehicles, Two, full coverage, one, liability. I was paying about $340 a month with them, and now I am saving myself a whopping $50 a year by switching to Costco.”

Vivi added, With my old car insurance, I had $1,000 deductible for both cars and no extra, nothing. But now with Costco, it’s a couple dollars cheaper a month.”

She then said, “But now I have roadside assistance, I have towing, that’s included. And then a $500 deductible. So yeah, I would say I’m definitely getting more.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user offered folks a tip.

Check it out, it might just be the car insurance deal you’ve been looking for!

