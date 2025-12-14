A Car Owner’s Uncle Borrowed Her Vehicle And Put New Tires On It Without Her Permission, And She Refuses To Pay Him Back For It

Well, this is unusual…

AITA for refusing to pay for the new tires my uncle got me? “About five days ago, as I (24 F) was getting ready for my doctor’s appointment, I noticed my car wasn’t in the driveway. Panicked, I asked my cousins and aunt were my car was and they told me their dad had borrowed it to run a few errands here and there, but would be back by the time I needed to get to work. I didn’t tell them I had an appointment that early, so I didn’t worry about it and decided to cancel the appointment and reschedule.

I was a bit irritated that he’d take my car without asking first, especially since we aren’t close at all, but I let it go. My uncle’s work has him located in another country so he’s only here for about two or three months at a time, and in that time he uses my cousin’s car because she work’s from home, but she had to go in that day. Ten minutes until I had to get to work and he was still not back yet so I just called an Uber instead. Not a problem until I realized later that my work keys were in my car and I wouldn’t be able to close up or leave without them. I called to see if he was back yet so I could have someone bring them to me, but he wasn’t. They told me he was at the mechanic changing my tires, so I had to wait forty minutes for him to bring my car to me so I could lock up and go home.

Now, my tires weren’t bad at all. They weren’t great, but they were in good enough quality to last me a good while until I could afford to get them replaced. He complained that the drive wasn’t “smooth” so he got two of them changed. I didn’t ask for that, and it caused me a bit of an inconvenience, but I was grateful nonetheless that he went out of his way to replace my tires despite me never mentioning wanting them changed.

Fast forward to yesterday after dinner. Randomly, my aunt went on about how it was quite rude that I hadn’t even brought up repaying my uncle for the cost of the tires and that it was bad manners to let the person bring it up themselves. Honestly I was flabbergasted here because it genuinely never even crossed my mind that he would ask me to pay for new tires that I never even asked him for. Also, part of me thought it was maybe a gesture of goodwill for borrowing my car without asking. I told her I was grateful that he did, but that I couldn’t pay for something I didn’t personally want. Besides that, I didn’t even have the money for it, and given the current state of my bank account and future expenditures, I will continue to not have the money for at least two more months.

She suddenly blew up at me and said she was just trying to help me “save face” and not come off ungrateful. Since then the atmosphere in the house has soured. My aunt and uncle flat out ignore and avoid me now, and my cousins all say it is a bit messed up that I never even considered paying him back for the tires, and that he spent a good while waiting at the mechanic to get them done so the least I could do was offer to at least pay for it. What do I do? Could I actually be the ******* here?

