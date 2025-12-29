A Coder’s Dad Believed AI Could Magically Solve All Her Job’s Problems, But She Ended Up Learning How Unrealistic The Tech Hype Really Was

Some people love to imagine that AI can do everything with the press of a button.

One coder’s father claimed AI could magically solve all her work problems, so she knew the conversation was headed off the rails.

What started as a casual chat turned into a full-blown lesson in how disconnected some folks are from how tech actually works.

My boomer dad thinks AI is gonna help me make my job easier He saw a video about a tool called Wordware, which is basically like this AI where you apparently write instructions in plain English instead of code. Now he’s suggesting I should have “set it up at work” like it’s an office printer or something. In his world, AI will write the code, fix the bugs, deploy the project, and probably send the client invoice too.

But this coder knows the tech isn’t near good enough to do any of the things her father claims it can do.

Meanwhile I’m still here correcting nonsense outputs and praying the thing even compiles. Apparently I just need to “implement AI” and my workload will disappear. Sure, Dad. Any day now. Anyway, it gave me a good laugh.

Trying to correct her father would have been a losing battle.

What did Reddit think?

It’s important to be a bit distrustful of new tech, especially when that tech may eventually be used to replace you.

Capitalism often benefits from making sure no one gets ahead too much.

This commenter doesn’t trust most companies to implement this technology ethically.

If a person thinks something is easy, they often just don’t comprehend the full complexity of it.

Boomers don’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to understanding technology, and her dad certainly wasn’t helping dispel this stereotype.

Sometimes it’s just not worth it to argue with someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

