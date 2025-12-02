A College Student Got Upset When Her Professor Claimed She Used AI To Write A Paper For Class

I guess we all have to accept the fact that there’s really no stopping AI in our lifetimes, but I sure wish there was a way we could slow it down!

I know there are good benefits to AI, but it seems like there are quite a few bad things about it, too.

A college student posted an emotional video on TikTok and told viewers that one of her professors said that she used AI to write a paper that she turned in for class.

The TikTokker was crying and she said, “Bro, I spent hours working on this assignment. Hours. And the teacher’s trying to say that it’s AI. I’m just sorry that I talk normal. What do you want from me?”

She said she received a zero on the paper.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “AI is ruining my college experience, I guess I’ll be meeting with the dean.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “AI detectors and technology are failing hard working students more than they’re catching cheaters.”

Here’s the video.

The student posted a follow-up video and said that her professor had a change of heart, reread her paper, and gave her a 100%.

She told viewers, “I really hope my video helps other students, and it helps to prevent this from happening to somebody else, because it’s truly heartbreaking and discouraging. And it has made me second-guess everything.”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual has an idea…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

AI seems to be screwing up a lot of things these days…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁