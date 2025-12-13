A College Student Was Asked By A Stranger If He Could Borrow Some Clothes Because He Was Wearing A Halloween Costume, But She Refused To Help Him Out

You never know what’s gonna happen on Halloween night…

And you really never know what’s gonna happen on Halloween night when you’re in college!

Because those kids are crazy!

This college student knows all about it and she took to Reddit to ask if she was rude to a guy who needed a favor from her on Halloween.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for not letting a man I barely know borrow my clothes after he came to my place after a Halloween party? “I’m a woman and a college student. Last night there was a big Halloween party on my campus, and all around the frat hosting it as well as neighboring houses and bars were guys dressed in various costumes. A lot of these guys (particularly frat guys and gym bros) were wearing outfits where they were shirtless or wearing shorts showing off their muscles despite it being freezing outside here. My roommate was dating this total nut job named Ryan, and as far as I knew, they were broken up.

Her night was about to be interrupted.

Well, at like 1 am, she comes bursting through the door with Ryan and his friend. I’ve met once or twice in tow dressed like to show off as a hot cop and WWE wrestler. I was a bit annoyed since I was enjoying a chill night in playing Stardew Valley and watching my favorite Halloween movies and said “hi” when they came in and tried to move on with my night. Meanwhile my roommate and Ryan went to her room. It’s after 2 am now and they still haven’t come out and the other guy was sitting on the other couch. He told me he was the designated driver, would I mind if he charged his phone and hung out until he knew what Ryan was doing? I said fine.

Hmmm…

Maybe 15 minutes later, he said something like, “I know this is so weird for both of us, but I’m not here by choice. I just don’t want to bail on my friend since he’s intoxicated, but sitting here with a girl I don’t really know while I’m half clothed is weird, and I’m cold. Do you have happen to have some sweats and or a hoodie I can borrow? I’ve seen you in class twice a week, and I promise I’ll give them back.” I told him no, I don’t know him well enough and wasn’t comfortable with that. He asked if I at least had a blanket. I found one of my roommate’s blankets in a closet, but it was too small for him since he was tall, and I said I was sorry, it’s the best I could do. He fell asleep on the couch, and I went to bed.

Things got complicated…

My older brother came to pick me up for breakfast, and he saw the guy sleeping on the couch and asked why a half clothed dude was sleeping under a baby blanket. In the car, I told him what happened. Instead of getting mad at the guy for showing up barely dressed he instead got mad at me, saying I had about 30 opportunities to be a good person and I blew it. He said it sounds like the guy was trying to do the right thing by his friend, and I could have let him use my oversized sweats, or I could have let him sleep in my bed while I took the couch. I could have said that he should go home and I’d drive Ryan home… but basically, I was an ******* because I left an apparently nice guy in a vulnerable position and didn’t even care. He said that I need to grow up if I want to have friends and have some empathy if I ever want guys to like me. This ****** me off because he knows I’ve had a hard time with being single since my high school boyfriend left me unexpectedly and I didn’t like the guy or know if he liked me even. AITA here?”

She was stuck in the middle of a pretty weird situation with a stranger.

