A Couple Sold Their Car Last Year, But Now Geico Is Saying The Car Got In An Accident And They’re Responsible

When you sell a car that you no longer need, you are supposed to be done with it and never have to worry about that vehicle again.

For this TikToker, however, a year after she sold the SUV, Geico came back and said it was in an accident, and she is responsible. She shared her story to try to get help.

Her video is a little long (you can see the whole thing lower down on this page), so we’ll summarize it here. She begins by saying, “Alright, this is going to be a story time on how my husband and I feel like Geico is trying to pull insurance fraud on us. And Geico is not our insurance company.”

She goes on, “For a little back story, we had owned a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that we sold back in October.”

Later in the video, she continues, “So, on April Fool’s Day, we get an email from our insurance company stating that an adjuster had been assigned to our claim. I was very confused and initially thought that it was a scam email, so I went to my insurance company’s website, logged in, and saw that there was a claim on our insurance saying that my husband, with my 2013 Chevy Traverse, had hit two parked cars in Jamaica, New York. For reference, we live in Eastern Ohio.”

Well, that is odd. She also explains that they have plenty of proof to show that they have not been in New York for over 20 years.

TikTok/tryingtofigureoutlife02Then she figures out that the claim was actually against their old Santa Fe, which they sold months before. She does have all the documentation proving that they sold the car back in October.

She then got in touch with Geico, which is the insurance company that the person who got hit in New York had. Her husband calls Geico, and she explains, “The representative at Geico tells my husband that it was him. My husband is like, ‘Absolutely not, I can prove that I was in Ohio, not New York.’ The guy then tells him, ‘Well, we tracked you down by your license plates.'”

Those license plates were transferred, so that is a lie. Geico kept saying that they are responsible, even though they clearly are not. Eventually, the husband said, “My husband then told him that he was going to go to the police and file a police report for a fraudulent insurance claim against us. And when he said this to the Geico representative, the Geico representative said, ‘No, no no no, that’s not necessary. You don’t need to be doing all of that.”

She wraps up the video by saying, “So please, tag Geico in this and blow this up. Because I want to know how many other people this has happened to.”

This couple needs to file that police report ASAP and get an attorney.

Also, make sure that their own insurance company has a note on their account that this is fraud and not to pay.

