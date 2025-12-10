December 10, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A Customer Got A Gross Surprise In A Crumbl Cookie

by Matthew Gilligan

Folks, prepare to get grossed out to the max…

A woman named Emma took to TikTok and told viewers that she found something gross/disturbing/unexpected in a cookie she bought from Crumbl.

Emma’s video showed her in a car with some friends and one of them held an open box with cookies in it.

The TikTokker zoomed in on one particular cookie and asked, “Is that metal? There’s not supposed to be metal in the cookie.”

Emma looked at the cookie closer and realized it might be part of a woman’s acrylic nail.

In the caption, she wrote,  “Crumbl, we have a small issue.”

Yuck!

Check out the video.

@Crumbl we have a small issue #crumbl #crumblecookie #crumblecookiereview #crumblcookiesoftheweek

Emma posted a follow-up video and said she got a whole new box of cookies from the Crumbl workers.

She said, “If that was a nail, that’s so gross. But we also don’t know, but the shape of it when they pulled it out looked exactly like a nail.”

Emma added, “I will still be eating Crumbl cookies. I don’t care.”

Replying to @MoonLight ASMR🌛 Renea Moon #greenscreen 3:17 if u need a closer look

Now let’s see what viewers had to say on TikTok.

This person left an honest comment.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

That was pretty nasty!

