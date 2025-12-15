A Customer’s Sewer Company Only Accepted Bank Checks For Payment, So They Sent Them A Check With A Large Amount To Cover The Bill For A Long Time

I don’t think anyone necessarily enjoys writing checks, but this story is quite unusual…

Utility company stuck in the 20th Century, so I complied. “Our utility (sewer) company charged $5 for any type of not a check payment. All other utilities (electric, natural gas, water, trash) had autopay and, except for trash, were varying amounts depending on usage. Trash changed every couple of years, but managed to transition to the new rate without a hitch. Since sitting and writing out a check every other month (that was/is the billing cycle) is way too much work, I had our BANK send a check directly. Which would be fine until the rate changed and I wouldn’t notice.

So, after a month or two (billing cycles) of not paying the extra $1.05, we would get a lien on our house for that amount being in arrears. So then I’d go through the bother of getting the bank to send the new amount. About three or four years ago, I got tired of both the cycle of liens AND the still no way to autopay. This was our ONLY bill not autopaid or could be paid electronically. So I went through the bother of having the bank send a check for a fixed amount every week or every paycheck. I can’t remember now. Today I got the bill. CREDIT DO NOT PAY right next to $900 something. Yes. They have our money. But we don’t miss the amount I send every week. But they have to process it and they have to account for it. Fine. Don’t want to modernize? I can comply.

I will make more work for you than if you just did what every other utility in this town/county has done. I mean if our rinky dink water company can figure out how to take my money as it changes every month…. the big county can too. We both find this hilarious. One day we will get a big fat check and do something fun.”

