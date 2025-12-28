‘What do you need a light this bright for, actually?’ – A Driver Complained About The Extremely Bright Lights From Other Cars While Driving At Night

Well, I guess I’m not alone on this one…

A TikTokker named Alexa posted a video on the social media platform and said that she has a hard time driving at night these days because of how bright the lights are on some cars on the road.

Alexa showed viewers how intense the headlights were in the car behind her on this particular evening and she said, “I’m sorry, but if your lights are this bright, I literally can’t see.”

Alexa continued, “Like, I’m going to go blind. I can’t even see.”

She added, “What do you need a light this bright for, actually?”

In the video’s caption, Alexa said that the bright lights messed her eyes for her entire drive home.

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this person shared an accurate meme.

Something needs to be done about these bright lights!

