A Driver Parking Their Car Was Mistaken For An Uber Driver, So A Random Woman Tried To Get Into Their Car

Full disclosure: I’ve accidentally opened the door to the wrong car that I was thought was my Uber ride…

And it was pretty embarrassing…

So I guess I’m part of the problem!

But let’s get to today’s story: check out what happened to this person who had to deal with a woman who thought they were there to pick them up.

Start now!

Lady tries to get in my car while I’m trying to parallel park… “A couple years ago, I was back in my hometown after being gone a few years interviewing for a new job. I love the city I’m from, and I had deliberately planned to be there for my birthday weekend so I could spend some time in some of my old haunts. I decided one day I would stop by the locally owned coffee shop where I used to spend hours consuming coffee and free Wifi, catch up on old times. Now, the coffee shop is located along a very busy four lane street. During off-peak hours, though, it’s legal to parallel park in the lanes closest to the sidewalk. I have always disliked parallel parking, but I decide it’s easier than waiting for a spot to open up in the very small parking lot in the alley behind the coffee shop.

This wasn’t gonna be easy.

I luck out, and there’s an open spot at the very end of the road, so I just need to pull in, but it always makes me nervous pulling in because of how busy the road is, and, when I get nervous, I get worse at parallel parking. So I pull up and start backing into the space and I think I’m doing okay when suddenly my backdoor flies open in the middle of me straightening up my car.

What the hell?!?!

A middle-aged woman just starts picking up a bunch of bags and trying to stack them in my back seat. The woman just starts trying to load her stuff in my backseat. Confused, and still halfway in the road, I ask her, “May I help you, ma’am?” She replies, “No, I just need to get all my stuff in and then I’ll be ready to go!” I still haven’t caught on yet, and I’m like, “Why do you need to load your stuff in my car? Where are you going?” “Well, I need to get the stuff in the car so you can so you can take me to [location].”

A ha!

I think I suddenly realize what’s gong on. “Ma’am, I’m not an Uber driver,” I say, “I’m trying to park so I can go in the coffee shop!” Now, keep in mind, at the time I was driving up a 2011 Chevy Malibu that’s seen better days: a couple dents, a smashed front end. This is on top of the fact that I’m pretty messy in cars and my entire backseat was filled with stuff from work and garbage. It wouldn’t have passed the inspection if I wanted to be an Uber driver (I checked once when I was desperate for ways to make money). On top of that, there’s no indication on my car that I’m an Uber driver and I’M LITERALLY TRYING TO PARALLEL PARK MY CAR!

Some people…

Surprised, she stood up, and her actual driver was on the side street just in front of us trying to flag her down. It was at that moment she finally realized what was going on. “Oh, well, never mind then!” she said as she took all her stuff back out of my car and marched over to her actual Uber driver as I finally finish parallel parking. No explosive entitlement like other stories, but, I swear, someone is going to get in a car one of these days thinking it’s an Uber and become story fodder for r/LetsNotMeet. And, yes, I got the job, and it was a great birthday weekend! I was so happy to be going home, even if there’s some weird people there!”

Does anybody pay attention to anything anymore?!?!

