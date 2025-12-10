A Father’s Ex-Wife Tried To Go On A Lengthy Vacation And Take His Son Away From Him, So He Took Her To Court And Filed For Joint Custody

Parents don’t play around when it comes to not seeing their kids as much as they think they deserve.

No problem, your honor. “My brother has struggled with a drug addiction for most of his life. About five years ago, it tore his family apart. His wife filed for divorce, and was awarded full custody of their son. This is all right and proper, as brother was in no condition to be a father at this time. The road to recovery has been long, but my brother has been working the program and has now been clean for several years. He has no formal custody of his son, though he gets visitation at his ex-wife’s discretion. He’s been a good and stable father to his son in the last years. However, his ex has not wanted to allow for the possibility that brother has become well.

In fact, she has begun jerking him around with visitation, even planning on removing son from his father for a period of several months so she can take a long vacation with her new family. Brother, not willing to let this slide, immediately filed for joint custody. The court case was just a day ago, and as expected, his ex has badmouthed his former drug abuse and attempted to paint him as still an addict and a threat to their son (again, he totally is not – him being clean for years, employed, and owning his own home now). The ex was so self-deluded and confident that he had backslid, that she loudly demanded, in front of the judge, that my brother provide a letter from the local president of [drug counseling program] stating that he has attended every meeting for the last several years.

My brother smiled at the judge, and said, “Not only is that not a problem, your honor, but I can provide that document today.” The judge asked how this is possible, did brother already think to bring it with him? “No, your honor, but, you see, I am the president of our local chapter.” I wish I could see the look on that woman’s face. It’s not official yet, but yeah, he’s totally getting joint custody.”

