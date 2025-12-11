A Fitness Influencer Talked About Why David Protein Bars Has Been Dealing With Some Bad Press

A TikTokker named Matt who specializes in fitness and nutrition information posted a video on the social media platform and talked about how a popular protein bar company called David Protein bought out a company called Epogee.

Why is this important?

Because Epopgee produces EPG, a low-calorie fat substitute that was pulled from the market after David Protein bought the company.

The people at Epogee said they would no longer be selling EPG to other companies and now a lot of people are upset with David Protein.

Matt talked to viewers about EPG and mentioned some of the other companies that use the ingredient in their products.

He said, “Companies have built their entire business around this ingredient, and every product uses it, like Own Your Hunger.”

Matt added, “That’s a small business that David Bars have just eliminated.”

The TikTokker is clearly not okay with this development and he said, “It bothers me because you don’t have to do this.”

He added, “To get rid of existing products that are on market that consumers really enjoy, that have been doing it first, is so messed up to me.”

In the video’s caption, Matt wrote, “Have you tried David Bars? Are they even worth the hype? It turns out that some of the small businesses that use EPG are now suing David. This is going to get interesting. I’m sure we’ll learn more about this in the near future, but man, I really hope something changes.”

Here’s the video.

