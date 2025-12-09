A Gamer Said He Plays His Nintendo Switch While He’s Exercising At His Gym

You gotta do whatever it takes to make yourself exercise.

Some people really enjoy it and they don’t need an extra push to go to the gym, but there are some folks who have a hard time getting motivated…like this guy.

His name is Max and he told TikTokkers what he does to make his exercise time more enjoyable.

Max told viewers that he brings his Nintendo Switch to the gym so he can keep on gaming while he walks on a treadmill.

He said, “At first I was embarrassed about it,” but now he’s kicking *** and taking names, AND he’s getting his steps in!

Max said, “I’m so unbelievably lazy, that the only way I’ve managed to persuade myself to go on the treadmill at the gym is by bringing my Nintendo Switch.”

He added, “But now I just think I’m a big, fat, double-decker, big brain genius.”

In the video’s caption, Max wrote, “Get on my level!”

Here’s the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Hey, whatever works when it comes to getting busy and exercising, right?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!