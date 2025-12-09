December 9, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Gamer Said He Plays His Nintendo Switch While He’s Exercising At His Gym

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta do whatever it takes to make yourself exercise.

Some people really enjoy it and they don’t need an extra push to go to the gym, but there are some folks who have a hard time getting motivated…like this guy.

His name is Max and he told TikTokkers what he does to make his exercise time more enjoyable.

Max told viewers that he brings his Nintendo Switch to the gym so he can keep on gaming while he walks on a treadmill.

He said, “At first I was embarrassed about it,” but now he’s kicking *** and taking names, AND he’s getting his steps in!

Max said, “I’m so unbelievably lazy, that the only way I’ve managed to persuade myself to go on the treadmill at the gym is by bringing my Nintendo Switch.”

He added, “But now I just think I’m a big, fat, double-decker, big brain genius.”

In the video’s caption, Max wrote, “Get on my level!”

Here’s the video.

Get on my level!!!!!

And this is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.55.44 AM A Gamer Said He Plays His Nintendo Switch While Hes Exercising At His Gym

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.55.56 AM A Gamer Said He Plays His Nintendo Switch While Hes Exercising At His Gym

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 8.56.16 AM A Gamer Said He Plays His Nintendo Switch While Hes Exercising At His Gym

Hey, whatever works when it comes to getting busy and exercising, right?

