Travelling Friends Weren’t Happy With The Uncomfortable Sleeping Arrangements At A Friend’s House, So They Decided To Stay At A Hotel

I’m at the age now where I immediately head out the door if sleeping arrangements when I’m traveling aren’t up to par.

Long gone are the days of sleeping on someone’s floor or on a couch.

No way!

And these folks feel the same way I do.

Check out what went down in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

AITA for Getting a Hotel After Spending One Night at a Friend’s House? “Back in March, my two friends (a married couple) invited me, my best friend, and another mutual friend to stay at their house for an event they were hosting this October. Me and my best friend wanted to get a hotel because we thought it would be more comfortable, but the hosts insisted that we stay at their home. They said they would have plenty of space and really wanted us to stay with them. We went back and forth about it for a while, but eventually we agreed to stay at their house.

This was a LOOOOOONG drive.

My best friend and I drove 14 hours to their house only to find out the sleeping accommodations were an air mattress (that felt like you were sleeping on wood) and a futon laying on top of a metal slat bed frame with no support.

Ugh…

I slept on the futon with the mutual friend and my best friend slept on the air mattress. We all slept horribly and were in so much pain in the morning. That night, my best friend and I ended up booking a hotel and told the hosts we were staying there for the rest of the trip.

That didn’t go over very well…

The hosts were expectedly disappointed, but we were pretty upset that they insisted we stay with them when we made it clear we value comfort and were prepared to book a hotel in advance. AITA for not sticking it out for the remainder of the trip at their house?”

You can’t blame them for getting out of that place in a hurry!

