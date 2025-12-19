A Gym-Goer’s Friend Keeps Giving Up Trying To Get Into Shape, So He Told Him He Needs To Take Control Of His Life And Do It For Himself

You can only listen to someone say that they want to change their life so many times before you decide that they’re full of you-know-what.

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page wants to know if he took things too far when he told his friend how he felt about his lifestyle choices.

Take a look at what he had to say.

AITA for telling my fat friend stop talking about getting in shape? “A little background information about myself: I am in good physical shape. I diet and meal prep. Pretty much your average gym bro.

My friend on the other hand is medically obese and a gamer.

He’s heard it all before…

Every couple of months he’ll go on about how he wants to change his life, get in shape, diet and be consistent in the gym. Then he’ll ask me for the same advice I gave countless times. Complain about his life and why he’s fat. Ultimately, he’ll ask me to start taking him to the gym. He’ll go like one time then just flake out and not go again. He’ll then randomly start complaining that I never take him. Then he’ll give up and repeat this process. I literally cannot tell you how many times I have made workout programs for him. Pep talks. Meal prep suggestions and directions.

He’s done trying to help this guy.

Well I’m sick of it. I told him this time something along the lines of “stop asking me for help, you never take my advice and blame your circumstances on your past”. He then went on and told our other friend in front of me “hey can I go to the gym with you, OP doesn’t want to take me and help me”. I went on to tell him he has no self control, no accountability, he is a hedonist and he blames all his screw ups on other people. Then I said just do it. Stop talking about it your whole life and just do it. AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person said he’s NTA.

And this reader thinks they both SUCK.

He decided that it was time to quit sugar-coating it with his friend.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.