A Hockey Player Told Her Mom That She’ll Quit The Team She’s Coaching If She Gets Bullied Again Like She Has in the Past

AITA for telling my mother I would quit hockey if the team wasn’t nice to me? “I’m a girl who’s been playing hockey since I was about 5. My mother got me into it early because she played adult league. She’s also been my coach (mostly assistant) for years. My mother isn’t your average mother and she’s not very nurturing. If I’m being honest she’s like my coach most of the time which I’m fine with. This all started about a year ago when I first join the AA co-ed team (it really only became co-ed when I joined though).

The previous year was a nightmare as I was bullied and ignored a lot by my teammates. I went into this year with thoughts of a fresh start of making friends. This year I was injured for the start of it as I had fractured my back and was still healing. I couldn’t play for the first month but made an effort to go to every game. I had thought at first that I was making friends until my only friend on that team, the other girl, told me that I was actually being bullied behind my back. You see, I would often not have a spot to sit in the locker room because I was not “a part of the team” and standing hurt my back so I would just sit on the ground.

Apparently they would take pictures and send it into a group chat I was not in to make fun of me. Throughout this year it just got worse and worse and I started shrinking into myself and losing any confidence I had left. When I told my mother, she often blamed me for not being open and shutting the boys out. When I told any adult they would also say I was too aloof and closed off. Why would they want to be friends with someone who didn’t even try? Her advice was usually to get better at hockey because boys only admired skill and strength. I was so happy to be rid of them when the season finally ended.

So here I am trying out for a new team. This time it was an all girls team. I was following my only friend from that past team who had also gotten sick of the mistreatment. I knew I would get on the team because my mom had already accepted the coaching offer (not saying that I’m proud to be the sports equivalent of a nepo baby). She was recently talking to me about the team and what tournaments they might play in. I told her pretty out of the blue that I hoped that the team would be nicer and that I would quit at any hint of bullying.

My mother was pretty upset at that. Her argument was that I had to stop letting the mean boys dictate my love for hockey and that I needed to get over something that ended months ago. I told my mother that I was trying to get over it and that I had started losing my love of hockey BECAUSE of how terrible they were. We got into a huge argument and like most arguments with my mother, she eventually shut it down and stopped talking about it. I don’t think I was in the wrong at all but I still want to know if my thoughts were reasonable. AITA?”

