A Home Depot Customer Was Told The Store Wouldn’t Price Match Items He Saw On Their Website, So He Used A Computer At The Contractor Desk To Buy The Items Instead

You’ll honor the price…. “I have about 20 can lights in my house, they were all incandescent. About 5 years ago, Home Depot had a sale on Cree LED bulbs. Dumb luck, I was on their website at work and saw the deal. I figured It was time to get into the modern day and save some money on my electric bill. Ok I’ll swing by on my way home. I did not order them online, but the website said the store had them in stock. I printed out the sale price and SKU from the web. Went to the store and loaded up my cart. Went to check out. Rung up at the wrong price. I showed them the online advert. They said no dice.

I said, but you match prices. This is a Home Depot store, this is from a Home Depot website. The manager said sorry, but the online store is different from the brick and mortar store, we don’t match online prices. OK fine… So I put the light bulbs back on the shelf. Go to the contractor desk and hop on their computer, go to the website, make an online purchase, have the desk print out my receipt. I head out the car, hang out for about 30 minutes. Come back in to pick up my light bulbs. Manager comes over and I show them the receipt for the pick up of the bulbs? Manager: Where’s is the cart that you had them in.

Me: I put them back on the shelf since you weren’t going to sell them to me So he gets someone to go get the bulbs off the shelf for me. Manager says: you know you could have just left them in the cart. I say: And you could have honored the price when I first got here…. It’s not much, but it made me happy…”

