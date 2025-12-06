A Home Invader Tried To Break In, But He Stopped Him By Smashing His Head With An Owala Water Bottle, And Then He Was Rewarded

When his home security alarm went off, he went to investigate and grabbed the only object he had available to help defend himself. An Owala water bottle.

The burglar broke through his door, and he smashed his head with the water bottle, leaving a huge dent. A video of him talking about the event went viral, but that wasn’t the end of the story.

Some time after the event, he got a package in the mail, so he recorded himself opening it. As he was carrying the package inside, he said, “It’s actually so heavy. And it’s solid.”

The caption on the screen read, “Unbox the incredible care package Owala sent me after the break-in.”

He got it inside and opened it up. It was a large safe. He was clearly surprised. When he opened the safe, it was filled with Owala water bottles and a note. He read the note, which said, “Hey Binov, we are so sorry you had to deal with the break-in. We’re so relieved that we could weirdly be of service to you in this instance.”

The letter goes on, “Hearing that you fought real burglars off with your Owala made our whole team’s day. That fact is impressive, and you should feel very proud. We know this experience must have been stressful, which is why we would love to treat you to an all-expenses-paid weekend getaway. We’re not kidding, let’s plan it together. Stay safe. Sip happy. Keep that bottle close.”

The TikToker then showed the inside of the safe and said, “We have got goodies in here. There’s one, two, three, four different water bottles. What’s this thing up at the top? So cute, wow. A hat.”

He ends the video by saying, “I just wanted to say a few quick thank yous. Firstly, of course, to Owala, for sending all the goodies, for the weekend getaway, which is insane. And of course, to everyone for watching the videos, for commenting on them, I’ve been cracking up reading so many of the comments.”

