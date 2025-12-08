A Homeowner Said People Should Use Magic Erasers To Clean Their Furniture Upholstery

We love any and all kinds of house cleaning hacks and this is a solid one!

A TikTokker named Michel posted a video on the social media platform and shared a hot tip with viewers about how she cleans upholstery in her home.

Michel told viewers, “I just discovered the best hack for a Magic Erasers. I love Magic Erasers, I’ve been in a phase. Magic Eraser-ing everything.”

She added, “This is a cushion from outside where this is the top, this is the bottom, so got a lot of just dirty grime, and there’s this really stark line. Look, watch what a magic eraser can do. It just takes some elbow grease.”

Michel continued, “I already Bisselled this, vacuumed, Bisselled, bleached and then sun bleached, and nothing has worked as quickly as this Magic Eraser on fabric.”

She added, “Why did nobody tell me that you can Magic Eraser fabric? Look at that. It’s so crazy. Anyways, I’m addicted to Magic Eraser-ing everything in my house. So that being said, this is my new favorite hobby.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@michel.c.janse why did nobody tell me you can magic eraser FABRIC ♬ original sound – Michel Janse

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This was a pretty impressive home improvement hack!

