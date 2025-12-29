‘They’ve removed all the stumps. I can tell you it is over 100.’ – A Homeowner Was Not Happy That Her Neighbor Bulldozed Too Many Trees In Her Backyard

Well, this doesn’t sound very neighborly….

A woman named Lindsay took to TikTok and told viewers that a bunch of trees in her backyard got bulldozed when her neighbor did some renovations to their property…

And, predictably, she’s pretty unhappy about this.

Lindsay said her neighbor talked to her about extending his backyard and he wanted to take out some trees on both of their properties.

The TikTokker said she told her neighbor she still wanted her privacy and she didn’t want too many of her trees taken out.

Lindsay said her neighbor told her that he’d mark the trees he wanted to take out before any work was done…and then she didn’t hear anything for a year…

Lindsay said she got a huge shock one morning when she realized that most of her trees had been taken out, severely disrupting her backyard privacy.

She told viewers, “Imagine my surprise when I woke up one day to see this. Complete and total destruction.”

Lindsay was obviously upset by this development and she emailed her neighbor and told him she wasn’t happy about what happened and that he wasn’t allowed to cut down any of the remaining trees.

Her neighbor got back to her and said that the city told him the trees had to come down because of his renovation plans.

Lindsay said, “Those aren’t your trees to cut down.”

She told viewers, “I truly just feel so violated and taken advantage of.”

In the video’s caption, Lindsay wrote, “Any advice? I don’t know exactly how many trees were cut down because they’ve removed all the stumps, but I can tell you it is over 100.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

I don’t think these neighbors are gonna be friendly ever again!

