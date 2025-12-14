December 13, 2025 at 8:55 pm

A Husband Took His Wife To Her Favorite Coffee Shop To Make Up With Her After An Argument

by Matthew Gilligan

man in a car

TikTok/@x_erinnicole

If you’re married, small gestures can go a long way…

And it looks like this guy knows all about that!

A woman named Erin took to TikTok and showed folks how her husband smoothed things over when the two were having a tiff.

man in a car

TikTok/@x_erinnicole

In the video’s text overlay, Erin wrote, “My husband’s way of telling me to fix my attitude.”

She said to her husband, “I didn’t know we were coming here.”

Her husband drove his truck into a parking lot and parked the vehicle.

Erin said, “Why are we here?”

The video’s caption reads, “Unexpectedly pulls into my favorite coffee spot.”

man in his truck

TikTok/@x_erinnicole

Erin’s husband responded to her question by saying, “You gotta do what’s necessary sometimes.”

Erin laughed and asked him, “What does that mean?”

Her husband didn’t answer her question and told her to go inside and get a coffee.

Let’s be honest, coffee usually does fix everything…

man in a car

TikTok/@x_erinnicole

Check out the video.

@x_erinnicole

*unexpectedly pulls into my favorite coffee spot*😏

♬ original sound – Erin Nicole

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.42.02 PM A Husband Took His Wife To Her Favorite Coffee Shop To Make Up With Her After An Argument

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.42.18 PM A Husband Took His Wife To Her Favorite Coffee Shop To Make Up With Her After An Argument

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.42.35 PM A Husband Took His Wife To Her Favorite Coffee Shop To Make Up With Her After An Argument

This guy definitely knows his wife!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter