A Husband Took His Wife To Her Favorite Coffee Shop To Make Up With Her After An Argument

If you’re married, small gestures can go a long way…

And it looks like this guy knows all about that!

A woman named Erin took to TikTok and showed folks how her husband smoothed things over when the two were having a tiff.

In the video’s text overlay, Erin wrote, “My husband’s way of telling me to fix my attitude.”

She said to her husband, “I didn’t know we were coming here.”

Her husband drove his truck into a parking lot and parked the vehicle.

Erin said, “Why are we here?”

The video’s caption reads, “Unexpectedly pulls into my favorite coffee spot.”

Erin’s husband responded to her question by saying, “You gotta do what’s necessary sometimes.”

Erin laughed and asked him, “What does that mean?”

Her husband didn’t answer her question and told her to go inside and get a coffee.

Let’s be honest, coffee usually does fix everything…

Check out the video.

This guy definitely knows his wife!

