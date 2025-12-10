A Man In His Forties Said He Recently Just Discovered What His Real Voice Sounds Like

Hmmmm, this is a new one…

But I guess there’s a first time for everything!

A man named Timothy posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why he only recently started using his real voice now that he’s in his forties.

Timothy told viewers, “I realized I have been speaking in that high-pitched register my entire life. What you’re hearing right now is what people would call my speaking voice.”

He continued, “This is the voice that I have spoken to my children, my partners, my family with since I was maybe 14, 15 years old.”

Timothy said his mom said he was mumbling and that caused the change.

He explained, “That word ‘mumbling’ came out of her mouth at me in every conversation for years when I hit about 11, 12, 13 years old. So I would speak up. I would squeeze my voice. This voice is the voice I speak with for a reason.”

Timothy then said, “I did something I have not done in my adult life ever about a year ago, which was to relax my throat and let noise come out of my face the way that it wants to come out of my face. This is my unaffected, unsqueezed voice. This is what my voice sounds like.”

He asked viewers, “Did you start speaking differently because someone didn’t like the way you talked, or was unprepared for your voice to change when you were going through changes in your body?”

In the video’s caption, Timothy wrote, “This was an uncomfortable realization at first. Now, it’s just a fascinating piece of my personal history that I will DEFINITELY bring up in therapy one day when talking about how aggressively I will accommodate the people around me no matter how ridiculous their problem with me is.”

Check out the video.

@timmaydgl This was… an uncomfortable realization at first. Now, it’s just a fascinating piece of my personal history that I will DEFINITELY bring up in therapy one day when talking about how aggressively I will accomodate the people around me no matter how ridiculous their problem with me is. ♬ original sound – Timothy Daigle33

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Better late than never to find your real voice!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!