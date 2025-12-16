A Manager’s Employee Kept Being Difficult, So He Fired The Worker When He Threatened To Quit

This story is a shining example of why you should never, ever threaten to quit your job…unless you’re really ready to move on.

Oh, so you quit. “This happened to me a few years back. I was a team lead for some folks at a big ISP. Basically we took the orders that sales made and provisioned circuits to facilitate the customers’ needs. We had a guy we will call Ginger. He was overly dramatic and very hot headed. When we got orders, they were assigned round-robin style unless they were specific customers that only me or another senior guy handled. This meant sometimes I’d be skipped because my customer orders came directly to me.

Ginger was after me in the assignment order and he would get mad if he got two in a row. Each order took 2 or 3 minutes to process so getting an extra was no big deal. Ginger was in a special mood one day and I got like 15 orders from my assigned customers. This meant Ginger kept getting orders and the perception was I didn’t get any. So he gets order number 3 and says “that’s it, I’m outta here” and leaves. The manager was less than thrilled but was out on vacation the next day and says “let me know if he comes back tomorrow”. Tomorrow, Ginger is back and in a worse mood. I walk over to him and tell him the boss is out and I’m filling in, I’ve got a bunch of new orders so he’s getting everything new that comes in. He tells me if he gets too many he will quit. I say, acknowledged.

It happens, 5 orders or so later “that’s it, I quit”. And he storms out. I call the boss and tell him. He says, I’m on vacation, take care of it. Yes, boss. I contact HR, tell them he quit without notice and walked out. In a few minutes his badge, access, email, etc… are all turned off. The next day he’s arguing with security about his badge not working. I walk up, “hey Ginger, I didn’t expect to see you here.” “My ******* badge doesn’t work”

“Yeah, that happens when you quit and walk out. You aren’t an employee here anymore.” Nod to security guy as I badge in and get on the elevator. I wonder what happened to Ginger sometimes.”

If you threaten to quit a job, expect your boss to take you up on it!

