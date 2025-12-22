A Millennial Mom Was Transported Back To The 1990s By An IHOP Kids Menu. – ‘I’ve been insulted by a menu.’

This video is gonna make a whole lotta people feel OLD.

A mom named Britni showed TikTok viewers why she started feeling her age after she took her kids to eat at an IHOP restaurant.

Britni said, “I’ve been insulted by a menu,” and then she showed viewers why she made that statement.

The kids menu at IHOP had a coloring section that contained an “S” shape that Millennials and Gen X’ers will recognize.

Britni read from the menu and said, “Then you look over here and it says, ‘Fun fact: The S Thing was really popular in the late 1900s!”

The late 1900s?!?!

Well, you can’t stop Father Time…

Check out the video.

Were the 1990s really that long ago?

The answer is YES.

