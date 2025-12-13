A Mom Talked About How She Knows The Generational Trauma In Her Family Has Been Healed

Generational trauma is real, folks.

It can take years and years to right the wrongs of the past, and some toxic cycles within families are very difficult to break.

A woman named Mikaela posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she’s convinced that the generational trauma in her family is now gone.

Mikaela’s video shows her with her young son and she said, “This is how you know the generations of my family have been healed.”

The TikTokker raised her hand toward the child and the boy started laughing.

In the video’s text overlay, Mikaela wrote, “This boy does not fear my hands, thank God.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual knows all about this.

That’s called making progress!

