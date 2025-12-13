December 13, 2025 at 3:35 pm

A Mom Talked About How She Knows The Generational Trauma In Her Family Has Been Healed

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her child

TikTok/@mamadelamyco

Generational trauma is real, folks.

It can take years and years to right the wrongs of the past, and some toxic cycles within families are very difficult to break.

A woman named Mikaela posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she’s convinced that the generational trauma in her family is now gone.

woman with her son

TikTok/@mamadelamyco

Mikaela’s video shows her with her young son and she said, “This is how you know the generations of my family have been healed.”

The TikTokker raised her hand toward the child and the boy started laughing.

woman with her child

TikTok/@mamadelamyco

In the video’s text overlay, Mikaela wrote, “This boy does not fear my hands, thank God.”

woman with her son

TikTok/@mamadelamyco

Check out the video.

@mamadelamyco

this boy does not fear my hands. thank god.

♬ original sound – Mikaela de la Myco 🍄🩸

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.37.35 PM A Mom Talked About How She Knows The Generational Trauma In Her Family Has Been Healed

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.37.47 PM A Mom Talked About How She Knows The Generational Trauma In Her Family Has Been Healed

And this individual knows all about this.

Screenshot 2025 11 26 at 2.38.11 PM A Mom Talked About How She Knows The Generational Trauma In Her Family Has Been Healed

That’s called making progress!

The Sifter