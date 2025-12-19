A Mom With A Family Of Her Own Doesn’t Want To Keep Spending Holidays Hours Away With Her Parents And Grandparents

There comes a point in a lot of peoples’ lives where they branch out from their parents and want to do things their own way…

AITA if I no longer travel to very extended family for holidays any more? “My mom and dad are divorced, both remarried. My siblings and I are all married with our own kids and all live in the same town with each other and our parents. Growing up all of our extended family (both mom and dad’s side) lived in a town a couple hours away. All holidays were spent there.

My mom continues to expect all of us to drive a couple hours away to spend holidays there despite my grandparents no longer hosting (haven’t for years). It would be taking our kids to their great uncle/aunt’s house for Thanksgiving/Christmas. My dad is ready and has been for a while to host in our town and no longer going to see extended family (so it would be our dad and his wife, us adult kids, our kids/their grandchildren).

My husband and I feel its ridiculous at this point my mom wants us to travel/cart all of our children far away to see extended family when all of our close family live in the same town. Think I’m also wrestling with irritation she can’t let go of the way things used to be and just move on to the new phase of life we all are in. It feels like she is choosing her parents and siblings over spending time with her kids/grandkids. Odd to me. Growing up I didn’t go to my grandparent’s brother or sister’s house which is what the equivalent would be for my kids. This means not seeing my grandparents (our kids great-grandparents) for holidays but I feel its fine to just visit at other less stressful times of the year. My mom doesn’t want to be away from her parents while they are still alive but that could be another year-10 years until something changes there. WIBTA to not spend holidays with my mom/living grandparents any more until she decides to spend them in town?”

