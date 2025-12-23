A Moviegoer Endured Loud Talkers Who Ruined Her Movie Night, So She Finally Yelled At Them During A Quiet Moment And Sparked A Whole New Conflict

This moviegoer just wanted a fun night out with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend catching the new FNaF film together.

But the group seated beside them seemed determined to hold full-volume conversations right over the movie.

When the noise got so bad that someone in her group left to sit in the lobby, she hit her limit.

So during a quiet moment, she finally spoke up—loudly.

AITA for yelling in a theater? Tonight I (20F) took my sister and her boyfriend to the local theater to watch the new FNaF movie since we watched the first movie together. While we were trying to watch the movie the people next to us were talking.

So rude.

And I don’t mean a little whispering, I mean literally talking over the movie to the point we couldn’t enjoy the movie and my sister’s boyfreind left to sit in the lobby. So naturally I took the initiative and waited until a quiet part of the movie, they continued talking loudly so I yelled “be quiet.”

PLEASE.

They were quiet for a few moments before being obnoxious with their popcorn, and throwing it. I was targeted afterwards by one of them and told I should be more considerate of others. AITA?

Although her outburst briefly shut them down, the group retaliated with obnoxious popcorn theatrics and one person later told her she was the inconsiderate one.

Now she’s wondering whether defending the movie-watching experience crossed a line, or whether calling out rude theatergoers is practically a public service.

This person says NTA, but offers a better way to handle it next time.

This person shares what they did when it happened to them.

And this person says everyone could’ve handled it better.

If silence is golden, these talkers were bankrupt…and she just tried to collect.

