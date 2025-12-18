A Parent Got Ripped Off By Someone When They Needed Some Babysitting Done Last Minute, So They Quoted The Woman The Same Price When She Found Herself In Need Of A Babysitter For Her Kid

It’s funny how karma works sometimes, don’t you think?

Charged them the same family rate they charged me. “My child’s daycare had a passing in the family. It’s a small, family owned place, so this affected all the employees. They sent out an email at like 3 am.

I couldn’t miss work, as I had a very important day, so I scrambled to find a sitter, just for that day. My stepbrother’s girlfriend was basically the only person I know that doesn’t work, so I called her. She says “sure, but I can only watch him for 6 hours, and I’ll give you my family rate so it will only be $200.”

I asked if she was serious. She assured me she was, and that this was her livelihood and she takes it VERY seriously… that she was already offering me a FAMILY discount. Please note that it was not her livelihood. My stepbrother has a great job and has always paid for everything. He has tried to get her to do anything to earn money but she refuses to work and believes he should support her fully, including daily Starbucks, hair, nails, designer stuff, etc.

Please also note that I had done A LOT for this girl, just to help her out. The list is long. I agreed, only because I would have lost my job had I not gone to work that day. I paid her $200, which she demanded up front, to get to work for a little over 4 hours after factoring in the commute. Fast forward a couple of years… they have separated, they have a kid and she is living for free in his dad’s extra house, and driving my dad’s extra car for free. The ex pays all the bills and necessities. She finally breaks down and gets a job because he stopped paying for her hair, nails, etc. She has a day when her child care falls through and sends out the same request I did. “Can anyone watch my kid? I HAVE to go to work or I’ll get fired.”

I told her I could absolutely do it! Then charged her the same bogus price she charged me. I told her it was the “family rate!” She cussed me out.”

