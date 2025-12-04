December 4, 2025 at 8:55 am

A Passenger In A Waymo Car Filmed Tge Vehicle Running A Red Light

Well, this is concerning…

A woman named Mikayla posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why you might want to think twice before you take a ride in a self-driving Waymo vehicle.

In the brief video, Mikayla filmed as her Waymo ran through a red light.

The TikTokker was understandably concerned for her safety.

Mikayla added, “That’s right, my Waymo straight up ran a red light.”

Yikes, that was a close one!

Let’s take a look at the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Maybe these Waymo cars can’t be trusted…

