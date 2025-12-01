A Peleton Instructor Got Emotional When She Talked About How She Felt Embarrassed After Visiting a Fashion Showroom in New York

I don’t mean to generalize, but it seems like SOME people who work in the high-end fashion world can be pretty snobby…

And this woman found that out the hard way.

She’s a Peloton instructor named Camila and she told TikTok viewers about the bad experience she had at a fashion showroom in New York City.

Camila told viewers, “It was one of the worst experiences that I’ve had in a very long time at a fashion showroom in New York City.”

She said that something didn’t feel right as soon as she entered the showroom. The man she was supposed to meet at the showroom wasn’t there yet and a worker told Camila to sit down and wait on a couch.

The man finally showed up and Camila said the worker was “very dismissive.” She added, “It’s like they didn’t want to interact with me.”

Camila admitted that she thought most of the clothes in the showroom wouldn’t fit her because she has an athletic build. The man helping her out told her most of the clothing sizes would be 2 or 4.

Camila said the man wasn’t helpful at all and it made her feel horrible.

She said, “I’m nobody to them. These people don’t want to help me. They don’t want to interact with me.”

Camila continued, “As I continue to potentially have more events, I don’t want to interact with people like that.”

She added, “Do not let anybody make you feel like less than.”

Here’s the video.

Those folks definitely don’t know how to treat customers!

