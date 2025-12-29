A Pregnant Woman Endured Repeated Diet Lectures From Her Pushy Brother-in-Law, So She Finally Told Him She’d Be On A “See Food” Diet Instead

This pregnant mom was just trying to make it through the final stretch while focusing on a healthier postpartum experience than her last.

But her brother-in-law, a chronic yo-yo dieter, couldn’t resist turning every visit into a recruitment pitch for whatever regimen he was obsessed with that week.

Even after being told to stop, he kept cornering her the moment her husband stepped out of the room.

So when he asked (again!) about her “plans” to lose baby weight, she finally hit him with some sarcasm he wasn’t ready for.

AITA for telling my bil I’ll be on a see food diet For context, I’m super pregnant right now. My husband (29M) and I (26F) have another child who is almost 3. I didn’t have a positive breastfeeding experience with her, I’m determined to have a better experience with our 2nd. His brother, my bil (30M) is a chronic yo-yo dieter. I personally think it’s annoying because he tries to get everyone else around him to try it. I’ve always politely said no thanks. My husband has told him several times to stop bringing it up to me, but he’s sneaky, and will ask when my husband is not in the room. I’ve just brushed it off as he’s insecure.

That can’t be healthy.

There was one day when he and their sister (34F) were at our house and my husband had to use the bathroom. Bil asked me if I had done any research on how to loose weight when I have the baby. I had to take a deep breath so I didn’t snap. I told him I had no plans for that. Then he proceeds to tell me about some kind of diet that requires cutting out all kinds of foods and apparently the baby weight will just fall right off.

HA. Okay.

I told him no thank you, I’m not worried about my weight and neither are my doctors or my husband. Then he pressed even further, all while my husband is taking a sh*t. He asked me if I had any diets in mind and he would like to research them for me to see if they were good for me. I laughed and said that I would be on the see food diet. I’ll see food and I’ll eat it, because with breastfeeding, you burn lots of calories, so I’ll probably be hungry all the time.

Got ’em.

He was visibly uncomfortable, but my sil was giggling. After my poor husband came out, bil suddenly decided he needed to take his dog for a walk. My husband asked if anything happened and I told him. He thought it was funny too and he was going to talk to his brother. I know I’m not the AH, but part of me feels bad for the guy. If he’s this insecure, could I be the AH by being as sarcastic as I was?

She’s turning to Reddit to see whether her comeback crossed a line or simply protected her peace.

If he can dish out diet advice uninvited, he should be able to stomach a little seasoning in the reply.

