A Shopper Found Out That Walmart Is Locking Up Fake Nails Behind Security Glass

Well, this is kind of depressing…

A woman named Stephanie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the lengths she had to go to in order to buy some press-on nails at a Walmart store in Auburn, Maine.

Stephanie told viewers, “I’m in Walmart and they have all the makeup and stuff like that locked up. I asked them to get out some nails for me and then they put them in this container so I can continue shopping so they don’t have to worry about their product.”

She showed viewers that the nails were now in a lock box that she had to carry around while she shopped.

Stephanie added, “That’s how crazy the Auburn Walmart is these days. They are that crazy with the theft that they are…you can’t even do anything.”

In the video’s caption, Stephanie wrote, “So I was walking in Walmart today, and I went to the press-on nail aisle. They have everything locked up.”

She added, “And if you get an item and you’re not done shopping, they will literally put it in a little locked box. Then you can continue shopping. I think it’s crazy. The measures that have been taken!”

Check out the video.

@stephaniecurry100 So I was walking in Walmart today, and I went to the press-on nail aisle. They have everything locked up. And if you get an item and you’re not done shopping, they will literally put it in a little locked box. Then you can continue shopping. I think it’s crazy. The measures that have been taken! 🤯 💅 🔒 #Walmart #pressonNails #Shopping #Security #auburnmaine ♬ original sound – Stephanie🤩

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person knows all about it…

Another viewer weighed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

You know things are bad when they’re locking up the fake nails…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁