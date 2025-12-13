A Single Mom’s Daughter Charged $200 On An App, But Now She’s Upset Because She Warned Her Mother Not To Let Her Play On A Tablet Very Often

To all the grandparents out there…

AITA for feeling like my parents are responsible for charges my kid racked up? “I’m a 37f in a high cost of living city with young kids. I live here because I depend on my family for help since my kids’ dad is no longer in the picture and doesn’t pay child support. I just want to state up front, I will be paying regardless of the outcome of this post because ultimately it’s the right thing to do. This is more just to get outside opinions since I’m a little peeved about this issue. My parents provide childcare for my daughters 5f and 7f while I work. 5f is on the spectrum. My mom has multiple tablets that she gives them to use while they’re in her care.

I patently object to this because both have displayed significant behavioral issues surrounding constant use of the tablets. 7f in particular has shown she can’t be trusted to consistently follow instructions with regards to unsupervised use. I’m okay with 5f using a tablet as needed to aid with her disability but want their use severely restricted otherwise. In my home, they are only allowed the use of my tablet to watch one movie a day on weekends. Sometimes 7f is allowed to use mine under supervision to do lessons on Duolingo. The rest of the time we encourage outside play, or take them to the library, have them help with cooking/gardening, go to the park, etc as recreation.

My mother disagrees and consistently disregards this because she uses tablet time as the ‘carrot’ to encourage good behavior. Let me just say that my kids are average kids. Not angels, but not spoiled monsters either. 5f is a special case but for the most part they respond just fine to normal discipline. Last week I got an angry call from my mom because 7f ran up almost $200 in charges on an app. I’ll go ahead and restate that I’m absolutely going to pay my mom. That was never in question- she and my stepdad have sacrificed a lot to help me and my children, and 7f is my kid/my responsibility.

But I definitely can’t help feeling like this is kind of my mom’s fault. Firstly because she allows so much tablet time to begin with against my express wishes, but also because she handed a 7 year old a device that has her card attached with apparently no security restrictions. On the device I allow them to use, even free apps require a fingerprint scan. To my mind, she let this happen through negligence. AITA for feeling this way? Would I be an ******* for pointing this out and stipulating that my instructions need to be followed from now on?”

