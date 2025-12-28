A Son Is Owed A Bunch Of Inheritance Money, But His Sister Asks Him To Give Some To Her Kids. However, He Doesn’t Want To Because She’s Got Money Too.

Mo’ money, mo’ problems, right?

AITA for asking that my share of the inheritance be respected and that my nieces and nephews get my sister’s portion, not mine? “My (29 m) family grew up poor. My dad worked several jobs and so did our adoptive mom. My adoptive mom (stepmom who adopted us) came from even less. Her dad (our grandfather) passed away due to a brutal treatment by prison guards and it was tragic. My family sued and won an incredibly large settlement.

My mom and dad have regularly asked what they should do with the money. I told my mom she should travel the world, retire, and do the things she has always wanted to do. My dad wants to also buy a house on the countryside where they can quietly retire. And I believe whatever is left should be split down the middle between my sister and I. I’m not wealthy myself but my partner and I get by. My partner is disabled and we would benefit from the inheritance in terms of affording things like IVF, a baby, and making that dream come true. Otherwise, it doesn’t seem like we really could afford a child like we would want to.

My sister disagrees. She believes that since she has kids, and I don’t, it should go to her kids. My problem with this is that my sister has struggled all throughout her life with addictions. My parents and I both have bailed her out financially so many times. I’ve stepped in and raised my nieces and nephews at moments and have had to pay for school supplies, piano lessons, etc. (She has four kids and another on the way). And I honestly feel that if I didn’t have to step in and parent her kids at an early age myself, I might be able to better afford my own child. Things were civil about these discussions until my sister and her husband keep harassing me and my fiancée. Saying that we are selfish. That we are taking their money. And that the money is meant for the kids.

My sister even sometimes tells me that my dad plans on just giving all of the money to the grandkids. I brought this up with my parents and they said this wasn’t true. That the plan is actually to give my sister’s share to her kids and my share to me. I haven’t told my sister that I know this. My sister has started telling people in their town that I’m greedy, I don’t like my family, and that my partner and I don’t need the money since we don’t have kids. She’s even started shaming my partner and the temporary work she has found over the years as a disabled person. And went so far as to say I should’ve considered money when I chose to get engaged to a disabled woman and implying my fiancée is lazy. My sister feels as if I shouldn’t take half because that leaves smaller shares for her children. AITA for standing my ground and asking for my share of the inheritance?”

