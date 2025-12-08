A Starbucks Barista Talked About Customers’ Mobile Orders Aren’t Always Ready

I know I’m probably gonna catch some hell for this, but those Starbucks mobile orders drive me CRAZY.

Every time I try to get a cup of coffee, I have to wait forever and ever while the workers catch up with all the mobile orders.

And today we’re gonna some clarity about how Starbucks workers deal with this.

A barista took to TikTok and talked about how the mobile order process works.

The worker said that Starbucks baristas start making mobile orders as soon as they pop up because “everyone expects them to be ready as soon as they get here.”

But, she added, “The person making drive-thru drinks is not making your mobile order.”

The barista said that things have changed and now, mobile orders have become second priority to in-store orders.

She said, “They changed the system where cafe orders are prioritized. If somebody comes in and orders the cafe, they jump the entire line.”

The TikTokker added that this is why drive-thru customers who place mobile orders often don’t have their drinks ready.

This is good info to know for all the Starbucks drinkers.

