A Student Just Back From Summer Vacation Was Challenged By A Teacher About The Books He Read During His Break, And He Surprised Him By Talking About Books For Hours

There was nothing, and I mean NOTHING, more glorious in school when a student put a teacher in their place.

Of course, I was never clever enough to pull something like that off, but this person did and they told us all about it on Reddit.

Check out what happened!

Want me to summarize all my vacation reads? Are you sure? “This happened during my senior year, 7 years ago. My school had signed up for the IB program so all our classes were a single plan from junior to senior year, which included teachers. First day of senior year, my class had a party from which we stayed awake all the way from Saturday till the first day of class (some even got intoxicated).

These kids weren’t feeling schoolwork…

Well, comes in my first class of the year, Literature, and my teacher comes and sees us really tired so he plans to have some fun at our expense. Sadly by assigned seats I was just in front of his desk and fell asleep. Now the thing that I am a bookworm, and I was among the largest readers of my class, but my teachers weren’t aware of it because of the wonders of technology: the Kindle. My teacher saw me sleeping and guessed I was among the guys who had drank alcohol the day before, but managed to slip by the directors and teachers that checked on us. He proceeds to ask “Well, Mr. R (he called us by last name SPECIALLY when he was being sarcastic) since you are having the luxury to fall asleep in class, I guess you at least finished to read last years assignments? I hope you give us a summary of everything you read during vacation now.”

If you say so!

Now, my lazy half asleep *** only heard the second sentence, so to jog my memory I take out my Kindle, check the history real fast and proceeded with a 2 hour summary of the 3 books we were supposed to read during the current year, the book that was for vacation, The Kingkiller Chronicles, Game of Thrones and last but not least Eragon and it’s saga. At this point half my class was laughing because NO ONE expected me to be able to answer, and the teacher is babbling because I made him waste the whole hour of his class. Weeks later he told me he wasn’t even mad, just surprised on his own bad luck.”

The teacher tried to pull a fast one on them, but they weren’t having it!

