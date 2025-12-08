A Target Shopper Tried to Return Clothes Because They Didn’t Fit Her Daughter Anymore

I can’t say that I’ve ever heard this one before…

A woman named Meg posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she witnessed another Target customer trying to return her daughter’s clothes…because she outgrew them.

Meg said, “I’m just curious if other people think this is as ridiculous as I think it is.”

The TikTokker explained that another customer at Target tried to return a full bag of Cat & Jack clothes because her daughter had outgrown them.

The worker told the customer that refunds are meant for damaged items for up to one year after purchase.

The customer and the Target worker went back and forth and the worker eventually told the woman that she didn’t have to accept her return.

Meg said, “You think you can return a whole lot of clothes because your daughter outgrew them? So you’re essentially borrowing that amount of clothes from Target or any store. Like, what in the world? That is just wild to me.”

She added, “Kids play hard. You know, they’re not gonna resell the clothes. You just think you can borrow the clothes and get your money back.”

I have a feeling 99.9% of people would never even try this…

