A Teen Tried to Settle Into A Healthier Friend Group After Leaving A Toxic One, But Closer Ties Between Two Friends Made Her Jealous

This teenager thought she finally found her people after escaping a toxic friend group and settling in with classmates who actually understood her.

She bonded deeply with one girl, built a two-year best friendship, and felt like she finally belonged.

But out of nowhere, that friend began getting closer to someone else—and her sudden shift in attitude felt sharp, dismissive, and shockingly hurtful.

Now jealousy, confusion, and teenage politics are twisting everything into knots.

AITA for being jealous over my ‘best’ friend spending more time with another one of our mutual, close friends? For some context, I’m a very indifferent teenager and never really give a sh*t about much, so me being jealous worries me, to be honest. Me and my friends are the alternative group in our small school, there’s about 10 of us. I joined this group at about the end of 2024, leaving my old one because of the toxic area, and all around creepy vibe it ended up having, none of the people there was actually in my grade, either. I would only sit with them at lunch due to that. I became friends with 2 of the members of my current group back in grade 8, but got closer with another group member (let’s call her K) cause we both played Volleyball.

Makes sense.

She and I both liked anime and spent time together. We almost ended up dating, but decided we rushed into it too quick (we’re both girls btw). After that, we somewhat drifted apart and only really talked in class since we had basically every class together. After I finally worked up the nerve to leave my old friends, I became closer with – who I thought was – my current best friend, E. She and I bonded pretty quickly and hung out a lot. Looking back now, it always took extra reminding to hang out with her outside of school, but we texted and called very often.

Hmmm…

We we’re basically best friends for almost 2 years (late grade 8 to mid grade 10). Then, after term 2 or term 3 of school, she, out of the blue, became so close with K. Now, don’t get me wrong, I really like K. We have good conversations and we have similar interests and she’s glad I escaped my old friend group. But lately, it feels like E has been really rude to me. One time in class, K was playing some Beatles song on the piano and both her and E are obsessed with the Beatles. I, however, don’t. Well, I don’t care nor listen to them, anyway.

Odd choice of song.

So, I made the comment that I don’t listen to the Beatles, since I didn’t know the song, and E has an outburst. “F*** YOU! YOU HAVE THE MUSIC TASTE OF A THREEE YEAR OLD.” I was shocked and laughed it off since it was in the middle of class, but it honestly really hurt. There’s been a few other things since then where I feel like she’s juts been ruder to me than usual. I am slightly jealous over her current relationship with K, since it was random and she’s now being rude.

Understandable.

E was also the only person who made an attempt to get to know me after I left my old group. So, now her being rude to me really, really hurts. I’m the type of person who always goes over to the person and tries to talk through issues. However, due to the current, teenager turmoil in my friend group, I don’t feel comfortable talking to her or K about it, since K is sort of the ‘leader’ of the group, and I don’t want to be next on the chopping block. I was considering texting her and asking if we were ‘good’. But I really don’t know. But am I the asshole for being jealous??

She’s turning to Reddit to figure out whether feeling hurt and jealous makes her unreasonable…or simply human.

This person says NTA, but emotions needs to be controlled.

This person says friends come and go, and that’s life…a good lesson.

And this person has their theories.

Even in the “alternative” friend group, nothing hits harder than realizing you might not be anyone’s first choice anymore.

