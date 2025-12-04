A TikTokker Said That Trunk Or Treating Is Replacing Trick Or Treating On Halloween

What kind of a childhood would kids have if trick or treating went away…FOREVER?

Now, that’s a spooky thought!

A man named William took to TikTok to share his thoughts about why he thinks “Trick or treating doesn’t exist anymore.”

William said, “So, apparently trick-or treating doesn’t exist anymore.”

The TikTokker said he asked his young cousin if he wanted to go trick or treating on Halloween…and he got some disturbing news…

William’s cousin said, “No one goes trick or treating anymore.”

The TikTokker said, “Apparently, it’s lame to trick or treat now, and it’s cool to trunk or treat.”

Sad!

Another TikTokker posted a video of their trunk or treating experience and they wrote in the video’s text overlay, “When you sign up for your kid’s Trunk or Treat, everyone goes all out, but you didn’t get the memo.”

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that trick or treating doesn’t go away forever.

That would be a huge bummer!

