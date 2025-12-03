December 3, 2025 at 4:48 am

A TikTokker Showed How She Repaired Her Samsung Washing Machine DIY-Style Instead Of Calling A Repair Person

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about washing machine repair

TikTok/@allpinkss

As a person who isn’t very handy, seeing people fix things themselves instead of consulting a professional always warms my heart…

And this lady really impressed me!

Her name is Mira and she showed TikTok viewers how she fixed her unbalanced Samsung washing machine.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@allpinkss

Mira said, “I’m gonna save you $700 in a few minutes. All you need is a drill, a bit, or some screws.”

The TikTokker then drilled into the inside of the machine near the top of the device and water poured out of the hole.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@allpinkss

Mira said, “Only God knows how long this water has been in here. Look at how much water.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I am so thankful for TikTok, because I am shocked this worked.”

woman repairing a washing machine

TikTok/@allpinkss

Take a look at the video.

@allpinkss

I am so thankful for tik tok, because i am shocked this worked #samsungwashingmachine #samsungwasher #samsung #washingmachine

♬ original sound – MIRA💕IRL

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.28.20 AM A TikTokker Showed How She Repaired Her Samsung Washing Machine DIY Style Instead Of Calling A Repair Person

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.28.31 AM A TikTokker Showed How She Repaired Her Samsung Washing Machine DIY Style Instead Of Calling A Repair Person

And this viewer had a different take on things…

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 9.28.42 AM A TikTokker Showed How She Repaired Her Samsung Washing Machine DIY Style Instead Of Calling A Repair Person

She took things into her own hands and got ‘er done!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter