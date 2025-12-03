A TikTokker Showed How She Repaired Her Samsung Washing Machine DIY-Style Instead Of Calling A Repair Person

As a person who isn’t very handy, seeing people fix things themselves instead of consulting a professional always warms my heart…

And this lady really impressed me!

Her name is Mira and she showed TikTok viewers how she fixed her unbalanced Samsung washing machine.

Mira said, “I’m gonna save you $700 in a few minutes. All you need is a drill, a bit, or some screws.”

The TikTokker then drilled into the inside of the machine near the top of the device and water poured out of the hole.

Mira said, “Only God knows how long this water has been in here. Look at how much water.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I am so thankful for TikTok, because I am shocked this worked.”

Take a look at the video.

She took things into her own hands and got ‘er done!

