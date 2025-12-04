December 4, 2025 at 4:55 pm

A TikTokker Tried On A Pair Of Low-Rise Jeans From The Early 2000s

by Matthew Gilligan

Are you old enough to remember when low-rise jeans were all the rage i the early 2000s?

It was a wild time!

And a TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and reminded folks what those jeans were all about when she tried a pair on.

The TikTokker said, “I’m literally trying on actual, historically accurate low-rise jeans.”

She said that the jeans were lower than what she’s used to wearing, but she thought they looked nice on her.

She told viewers, “I hear if you bend down…my crack gets air.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “How much lower can these 2000s low rise jeans go?”

Inquiring minds want to know!

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer was amused.

The early 2000s were a wild time for fashion!

