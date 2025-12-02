December 2, 2025 at 4:48 am

A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Parents Named Him After A Character On “South Park”

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I guess it was time to break the news to this fella…

A woman named Vanessa posted a video on TikTok that showed how her husband reacted after his mom told him he was named after a character on South Park.

Her son’s name…KYLE.

The text overlay on the video reads, “The moment my mother-in-law stuns my husband by telling him he’s named after a South Park character.”

The woman told her son, “I just love the name Kyle. I loved Kyle from South Park.”

Kyle was visibly stunned by the news.

His mom said, “I am being 100% real. Your dad and I watched South Park all the time.”

She added, “Seriously, what is wrong with Kyle?”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

He was definitely surprised about this big news!

