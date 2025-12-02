A TikTokker Was Surprised To Learn That His Parents Named Him After A Character On “South Park”

Well, I guess it was time to break the news to this fella…

A woman named Vanessa posted a video on TikTok that showed how her husband reacted after his mom told him he was named after a character on South Park.

Her son’s name…KYLE.

The text overlay on the video reads, “The moment my mother-in-law stuns my husband by telling him he’s named after a South Park character.”

The woman told her son, “I just love the name Kyle. I loved Kyle from South Park.”

Kyle was visibly stunned by the news.

His mom said, “I am being 100% real. Your dad and I watched South Park all the time.”

She added, “Seriously, what is wrong with Kyle?”

Check out the video.

He was definitely surprised about this big news!

