A Trend Where Men Just Eat Ground Beef For A Full Meal Is Very Popular, And You Can See It In Real Time On TikTok

by Michael Levanduski

We men are simple creatures. While we certainly enjoy a nice meal out from time to time, we know that not everything has to be fancy.

For many guys who want to get in shape, keep the weight off, or just focus on a simple meal, nothing beats ground beef.

It has gotten so popular that people are recording ‘Ground Beef O’Clock’ sightings and posting them online.

Here is one where a guy is sitting at the table eating a bowl of ground beef while watching his phone.

And another one where a TikToker saw a guy power walking home from the store with a package of ground beef. It was posted with the caption of, “Running home for ground beef o’clock.”

So true.

Perhaps the most impressive video in this trend is this next one. Someone looked out their window at the apartment building across the street and saw not one, but two guys cooking up their ground beef.

Their apartments are right above each other, and they look almost identical.

Check it out here:

Overall, this is a fun little trend. Cooking up a pound of ground beef is very quick and easy, and if you just add some salt or other seasonings, it actually tastes really good.

Ground beef will also have you feeling full and satisfied for hours, making it an excellent meal option for those who don’t need something fancy.

Honestly, ground beef is tasty and healthy. Why not?

A good meal that doesn’t cost much is in high demand these days.

Yeah, they are working on improving their lives. Good for them!

Just guys being dudes.

