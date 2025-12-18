A Wife Wants To Get Insurance For The Expensive Necklace Her Husband Got Her, But He Was Offended By The Idea

Is there anything wrong with getting insurance for fancy jewelry?

AITA for wanting to insure the necklace my husband got me? “About a month ago my husband bought me this beautiful gold necklace for my birthday. It’s very simple but super elegant, one of those pieces you instantly fall in love with or at least I did and it was very thoughtful of him. The thing is, it’s also pretty valuable.

I’ve had jewelry stolen before and I’ve lost smaller pieces over the years, like a ring at the gym or an earring on vacation. So this time I thought, why not insure it? It’s not about expecting something bad to happen, just about being smart in case it does. When I mentioned it to him, he got super defensive. He said it takes away from the meaning and that by insuring it I’m treating his gift like an object rather than something special.

I told him it’s literally the opposite, I want to protect it because it is special to me. That conversation didn’t really go well and I’ve brought it up about two times more and his expressions changes instantly, I have no idea why he would react like that. Now I feel very bad. I didn’t mean to offend him at all just wanted peace of mind. AITA for wanting to insure a necklace my husband gave me?”

