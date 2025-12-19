Woman’s Friend Has A Boyfriend, But Still Likes To Flirt With Random Guys Anyway. So Her Friend Told A Guy That She Was Taken And Now Things Are Tense.

The truth can hurt, friends…

Especially when it comes to being interested in someone and getting shot down.

But hey, that’s the way it goes sometimes.

Take a look at what this woman had to say in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

AITA for telling a guy my friend has a boyfriend? “A few nights ago I was out with a friend of mine. We went to a place where we met some of her friends that I didn’t know. One of those friends was a guy who she told me about earlier. She told me he had told other people that he thought she was very attractive, and she said she did not find him unattractive either.

There’s a small problem…

Now the thing is my friend has a boyfriend, but the guy did not know about that. So that night we met him at a bar he was obviously flirting with her the whole night, and she was kind of flirting back. My friend has always been flirty with guys while she has had boyfriends, and has also cheated in the past. She also kind of left me alone in a place where I knew nobody, but that isn’t really important for the story. So I asked her if the guy knew she had a boyfriend and she said no.

She spilled her guts to the guy.

So later in a conversation I told him that she had a boyfriend. Which he of course didn’t know. Later my friend was kind of disappointed that I told the guy she had a boyfriend, and that she was scared he wasn’t going to like her anymore, now that he knew that. I didn’t think of it that much first, but now It kind of starting to wonder if I am the ahold for telling the guy she has a boyfriend. It wasn’t my intention to break up their friendship, but I felt like he should know.”

She had to be the bearer of bad news to this fella…

