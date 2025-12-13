A Woman’s Sister Kept Treating Her Horribly, So She Erased All Her Wedding Photos From Her Computer

Now, this is some petty revenge!

AITA for deleting my sister’s wedding photos off my account? “I’m 28 (f) and my sister 30(f). My sister we will call her Betty. Got married October 26th 2024 to her now husband 39 (m). Well our problem with each other started July 2024 when me and my child moved away to a new state from my mother who is partially disabled.

My sister got ****** off because she said I was killing my mother by moving a hour away with MY KID. So I cut contact with Betty. I wanted to focus on me and my kid. Well I moved back to my mom’s because she was starting to need more help even with basic things even though I’m the youngest of 4 and the farthest away from her. I was the only one willing to help because of course I’ll help. She partly raised me. (Slight back story there. I was 5 years old and she gave me away. I don’t know exactly why but didn’t get me back until I was 16.)

But ever since then my sister still finds anything and everything she can to complain about and degrade me. Well now here comes October 22nd my mom is in the hospital and they said that she needed surgery. Well I was the only one of the 4 kids up at the hospital making sure our mom was okay. The next morning (surgery was scheduled for 8 am) I’m at the hospital at I wanna say 6:15 am. They take her to pre op at 6:30 am. Still no sign of anyone. They take her back for surgery about 7:50 am. About 8:30 am my sister shows up long enough to get told she’s out of surgery and recovering.

She leaves probably 10 minutes after she’s in recovery. The following day I take my mom home. Still no sign of any of her kids. Now we come to the 25th. My uncle had bought my daughter, both of my nephews, and both of my nieces, a pumpkin to carve. My mother had informed my sister that we was going to be carving pumpkins at 12:30. That way it gives enough time for us to also get the kids ready for the safe trick-or-treating that they was going to and then my sister was going to be able to paint pumpkins with them after the trick-or-treating. My sister lost her ****. Because she had originally agreed to the schedule of how things was going to go we figured we’ll go ahead and keep that schedule.

She absolutely lost her **** when she got to my mom’s house and seeing that all of the pumpkins that was meant for carving was actually already carved. (I guess she didn’t believe us that we was going to carve some and then paint the rest.) She was calling me and my mother every name in the book. Well today she got ****** off because I didn’t want my daughter to leave my mom’s house with her and she threw a full 16 ounce can of Monster at me that was open. So since she wanted me to edit most of her wedding pictures (they was ALL saved on my cloud drive) I told her to apologize since it was in front of kids. She didn’t.

So I went through and deleted every single one of her wedding pictures. I wasn’t invited anyways. As always have the day you deserve.”

