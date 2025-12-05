Accountant Mom Taught Her Daughter A Quick And Simple Math Fact, But The Girl Verified The Accuracy Of The Information With A Calculator

Some kids don’t easily believe what adults say.

This woman taught her daughter that any number multiplied by zero is equal to zero.

But instead of taking her word for it, she pulled out a calculator to verify.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

I told my 8yo that any number multiplied by 0 is going to be equal to 0… I told my 8-year-old a math trick. I said any number multiplied by 0 is going to be equal to 0. And she had the audacity to fact-check me using a calculator.

This woman is an accountant, so she got offended.

I’m an accountant, for reference. The amount of mistrust she had cut deep.

That was quick but cute. Let’s read other people’s responses.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks it’s good that she was fact-checking.

Lol. Here’s a cute and funny remark.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, a 5-year-old did some fact-checking, too.

Some math tricks need to be verified… by grade school students.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.