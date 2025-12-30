Actor Oscar Isaac Wouldn’t Sign His Autograph On A Funko Toy For A Fan

Celebrities have the right to sign their autograph on whatever they want, whenever they want, right?

You bet they do!

And, apparently, Oscar Isaac isn’t a big fan of Funko Pop figures.

A viral video showed that the actor refused to sign a Funko toy while he was signing his autograph on other items.

In the November 2025 video, a man presented Isaac with a Spider-Man 2099 Funko figure and the actor said, “Nah, man, I’m not doing those Funkos.”

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “I got a last minute tip that Oscar Isaac was going to be at the Egyptian Theatre, so I tried to get him to sign my Spider-Man 2099 Funko Pops along with a Moon Knight Funko and a Spider-Man 2099 mini poster for my sister.”

The TikTokker continued, “Of course, in the video you only see the Pops, but unfortunately Oscar stopped for the kid ‘grapher to sign Frankenstein items, but he didn’t want to sign Marvel items.”

The man continued in the caption, “It was great to see him in person and honestly I don’t blame him at all. It was a long shot especially after hearing that he isn’t on good terms with Disney after that whole Kimmel incident, but I was hoping he would sign the merch at least because in my opinion, he is still the most bad *** Miguel O’Hara and Moon Knight. I’m definitely going to get backlash for that.”

He added, “But anyways, thought I would share my interaction with him, and if Oscar sees this somehow, Oscar I understand and hopefully one day I can still get your autograph on the Spider-Man 2099 as well as my sister’s mini poster! Oh and if Disney sees this, please fix things with Oscar, we need him back in Marvel. There is no Moon Knight or Spider-Man 2099 without him.”

Check out the video.

@eladiioenrrique 11/16/2025 – On Sunday, I got a last minute tip that Oscar Isaac was going to be at the Egyptian Theatre, (I know I told you this through DM but thank you again!), (you know who you are lol), so I tried to get him to sign my Spider-Man 2099 Funko Pops along with a Moon Knight Funko and a Spider-Man 2099 mini poster for my sister, of course in the video you only see the pops, but unfortunately Oscar stopped for the kid Grapher to sign Frankenstein items but he didn’t want to sign Marvel items. It was great to see him in person and honestly I don’t blame him at all, it was a long shot especially after hearing that he isn’t on good terms with Disney after that whole Kimmel incident but I was hoping he would sign the merch at least because imo he is still the most badass Miguel O’Hara and Moon Knight out there, he makes both characters, I’m sorry lol. I’m definitely going to get backlash for that lol. But anyways, thought I would share my interaction with him, and if Oscar sees this somehow, Oscar I understand and hopefully one day I can still get your autograph on the Spider-Man 2099 as well as my sister’s mini poster ! Oh and if Disney sees this, please fix things with Oscar, we need him back in marvel, there is no Moon Knight or Spider-Man 2099 without him. #spiderman2099 #OscarIsaac #fyp #Disney #Frankenstein ♬ original sound – eladiioenrrique

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker weighed in.

The man has his reasons for this and he’s standing by it!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.