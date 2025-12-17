AirBnB Hosts Have Weird Rules About The Thermostat, But This Family Found A Way Around Them. – ‘It actually worked. I got the box to read 67 degrees.’

If you’ve ever stayed at an Airbnb, you know that they sometimes have weird rules about the house, including not being allowed to touch the thermostat.

When this family was staying at a house that had a cover on the thermostat, they knew just what to do in order to keep the home comfortable.

They began their video by saying, “So, we’ve been staying at an AirBnB, and the AirBnB host, really nice house, really cool host, has a lockbox on the heat, so we don’t ruin the energy bill.”

How much extra could it really cost them? Who knows, but this is pretty common.

He goes on, “So, the house stays cold. It says 71, but all the windows leak…Because it’s an old house.”

Yeah, that happens sometimes, it can make the house feel much colder than it is near the thermostat.

TikTok/flackoshahinThen he brings up the solution. “Then, I remembered I watched a lot of movies, and I’ve seen this scenario before, and what it is is that the lockbox is reading a certain temp, that is regulating the whole house. So, I then went and grabbed frozen stuff and put it on.”

He shows some frozen Okra that is set on top of the lockbox.

He says, “It’s been six minutes, seven minutes, since I did this, and it has already gone down.”

Wow, that’s a genius idea.

The video then cuts, and he says, “It actually worked. I got the box to read 67 degrees, so the heat came on, and the house is warm now.”

What a smart workaround for an annoying little problem.

Now they can all be comfortable.

Watch the video for yourself to see how they did it.

Read through some of the top comments as well.

This person says that 71 isn’t really cold.

Some people don’t understand what the problem was.

Yeah, locking a thermostat in a box gives the wrong temp.

Modern problems require modern solutions.

